7Weather – After a Red Flag Warning was in place for increased fire danger today, the wind will relax and temperatures will fall at/below freezing with a Freeze Warning/Freeze Watch for us tonight. Meanwhile, pollen is accumulating and driving our allergies crazy. We’ll look to the weekend for our next chance for rain.

Windy, cooler and drier today. Highs this afternoon were mainly running 15 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday in the upper 50s/low 60s.

You likely noticed the gusty wind more than anything today! The wind combined with dry conditions created an increased risk for fire danger today. The Red Flag Warning that’s been up for a majority of Southern New England will expire at 8 pm. The wind will fade inland tonight. We’ll stay dry, clear and cooler. Those conditions will combine to really drop our temperatures overnight. You’ll want to bring in any potted plants on your porch or patio and cover sensitive vegetation to prevent damage. Take a look at where your neighborhood will fall overnight…

Allergies have been a topic of conversation this week! The pollen counts stay very high through Friday. Saturday, pollen levels will come down a bit as we get some much-needed rain.

First image below shows rain arrives late Saturday. By midmorning, there will be a few showers lingering mainly for Cape Cod.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black