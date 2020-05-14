Frost to 70s Today, Storms Tomorrow

After a chilly start to the day with areas of frost, temperatures surge with highs running up near 70, if not into the low to mid 70s inland. With low humidity in place, it’ll be a beautiful Spring day overall.

While we’re dry through today, we’re not dry through tonight. While it takes a while to get in here, rain and rumbles of thunder slide in predawn tomorrow and linger through 8am. From mid morning to mid afternoon, it turns warm and humid with temps well into the 70s inland, 50s and 60s along the immediate coast.

With that warmth and humidity, comes the risk of thunderstorms late in the day. First, a few isolated storms fire northwest of Boston after 5pm, then a main line of storms from 8-11pm. The storms we see late tomorrow will pack a punch, providing heavy rain and gusty winds. A few severe storms with damaging wind gusts and hail are possible too, especially outside 495. The wind profile of the atmosphere tomorrow is conducive for storms to rotate, that, combine with higher humidity, means the potential is there for an isolated tornado too, especially across western Southern New England. Something to watch for.

The weekend is dry with partial sun and temps in the 60s inland, 50s at the coast.

Early next week does not look good. As an area of low pressure wobbles toward us from the west, rain moves back in Monday. That area of low pressure will draw in some moisture from what may be the first named storm of the Hurricane Season. If Arthur does form as a hyrid/subtropical storm, it won’t have much of an impact on the east coast other than getting some moisture/rain pulled back in and seas kicked up. It’s the cut-off low that produces the strong coastal winds and prolonged unsettled weather as temps hold in the 50s Monday-Wednesday.