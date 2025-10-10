Feeling the chill outside this morning? Or even seeing it? With temps starting this Friday morning off in the upper 20s to low 30s for many, a lot of us are seeing the first frost of the season. With the clear skies and light winds, it also means we’ll have a fantastic Fall afternoon ahead as temps drift up into the low 60s this afternoon as sunshine prevails.

Tonight will be cool, but not as cold with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s in the cooler burbs.

Tomorrow looks solid with sun and increasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

Although the weekend starts dry, the weather will likely go downhill by Sunday afternoon with wet weather arriving from south to north and a breeze along the coast increasing in the afternoon. It may take until late-day or in the evening to get the rain up into northern Mass and NH.

As a coastal low off the mid-Atlantic drifts closer, rain and gusty winds may become widespread Sunday night, through Monday, likely washing out the end of the long holiday weekend on Monday. With the strongest winds on Monday, that are onshore, we’ll watch the potential of some coastal flooding and beach erosion too. Yup, a Fall nor’easter in the making. Rain amounts and max winds will be dependent on how far north the storm gets, but at this point, I’d expect a good dose of rain/wind for Monday, with a solid chance for 1-2″+, especially for Southeast Mass. Winds will likely gusts 30-40mph+ too with the strongest winds along the South Coast and through the Cape and Islands.