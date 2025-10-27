No doubt, there’s a chill in the air this morning as many communities start off with a heavy frost on the ground as well. With temps in the mid 20s to low 30s for many early this morning, it’s one of the coolest starts to the day we’ve had so far this season.

Morning sunshine yields to building midday clouds with partly to mostly cloudy skies winning out this afternoon as highs top off in the low 50s. Other than a spot sprinkle/light shower near the coast late today, it looks dry.

Tomorrow will be brightest northwest of Boston with more clouds near the coast and down through much of Southeast Mass. That’s where there’s the best chance for spotty light showers/sprinkles. A very similar pattern shows up for Wednesday too.

Thursday into Thursday night, the rain chance goes up for all, especially Thursday night. Widespread 1-2″ is likely with southerly gusts 30-50mph, strongest across the Cape and Islands.



The timing of the storm right now appears to favor an early exit Friday morning, allowing for drier air to start punching in. With that said, on the back side of the storm, it’ll still be breezy with a few spotty instability showers leftover. At the moment, the Trick or Treat forecast is for westerly winds to gust 20-30mph, temps in the low 50s and a few hit or miss passing showers possible. While not perfect, it at least looks like we’ll be far removed from the height of the storm, which moves through Thursday night.

The weekend looks mainly dry and seasonable again.



In the tropics, Hurricane Melissa has gained category 5 status this morning with max sustained winds of 160mph. Unfortunately, it’s expected to make landfall in Jamaica tomorrow morning as a cat 5.