The rinse and repeat pattern of the last few nights is with us again this morning with a heavy frost on the ground for many. As winds kick southwest, temps will warm up this afternoon into the mid 40s to near 50, a bit higher than the past couple of days. We’ll also catch a bit of a breeze this afternoon too, gusting 20-25mph.



The best shot of showers over the next few days runs through here tomorrow morning, with showers most likely the farther south you go. That’s Southeast Mass, Rhode Island and Connecticut. The afternoon looks dry with temps in the 40s to near 50 again.

Sunday and Monday look mainly dry too.



Late Tuesday into Wednesday, we’ll track a few batches of showers moving through. Temps run well into the 50s for the busy travel day Wednesday, so while the rain may slow you down at times, no ice or snow is expected. Showers will be scattered too, so we’ll also track some dry breaks in there.