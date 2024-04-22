Bright and beautiful to start this morning, but also chilly, as many locations outside of Boston are close to the freezing mark. That means it’s a frosty start on those fresh cut lawns that some of you striped up over the weekend.



With that said, it’s certainly been nice to see the lawns greening up and the trees and bushes in Spring bloom. This week, we’ll continue the Spring growth mode overall as munch of the week features highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

It’ll be chilly at night again tonight, low to mid 30s and Thursday morning will be back in the 20s! So it’s still too early for the gardens and sensitive plants, but that’s typically for this time of year.

The highest chance for scattered showers/thunder will be in here Wednesday and Wednesday evening. The system will have limited moisture, so most locations pick up a quarter inch or less. Gusty breezes will be with us again too.