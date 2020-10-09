Frosty Start, Fantastic Finish

A chilly start to this Friday morning with temperatures running in the low 30s for many of the suburbs, allowing for frost to be fairly widespread early in the day. That frost will have no troubles thawing out as temperatures rebound to near 60 this afternoon. Breezes won’t be all that strong either, running 10-15mph. Overall, a great day to get more yard work and tree cleanup done.

Saturday is mild, however, the winds start whipping up, gusting 30-40mph. Be careful with the yard work as damaged tree limbs may drop down in the gusty breezes. If there’s any rain tomorrow, it’ll be a late-day showers/rumble of thunder across northern Mass and southern NH as a cold front drops down. On the other side of that front, it’ll turn much cooler Sunday, with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Hurricane Delta will make landfall across southwestern Louisiana this afternoon, likely as a category 2. It’ll make landfall close to the same locations where Hurricane Laura made landfall as a category 4, just 6 weeks ago. By Sunday, what’s left of Delta will be a rain-maker for mid-Atlantic. Some of that moisture reaches us Monday afternoon as the showers chance starts to go up, especially Monday night-Wednesday.