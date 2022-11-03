Feel a bit of a chill in the air this morning? Yup, while all the focus has been on the very mild afternoons for the time of year, we still can get a chilly overnight if the conditions are right. Those conditions, low humidity, little wind and clears, were with us last night, allowing for those temps to tumble.



The bounce back is nice this afternoon though as tons of sunshine allow temps to rebound into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. It’ll be a bit cooler at the coast, low 60s there.

The warmth continues to build into the weekend with highs in the low 70s tomorrow, mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday, and likely again on Monday. We’ll near records too, with the most likely day to watch the record high fall, on Sunday.

Clocks go back 1hr Sunday, yielding to a 4:31pm Sunset!



By Election Day, it’ll be much cooler, with highs back into the 50s, average for the time of year.