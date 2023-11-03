Back to back chilly starts across the region as this morning is once again near/below freezing for many locations outside of Boston. While it’s not quite as cold across MetroWest as yesterday morning, it’s a colder start across Southeast Mass, where the first hard freeze is felt for parts of the Cape and Islands. The Vineyard hit 23 degrees overnight!

The chill fades fast as highs head for the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. The breeze picks up the pace a bit too, gusting 15-25mph. Overall, it’ll be a seasonable early November day.

Temps fade back to near 40 tonight, and with the milder start to tomorrow morning, it’ll be a milder weekend overall. Highs near 60 on Saturday and Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Despite the extra clouds at times, the weekend looks mainly dry and that’ll bode well for the tee times, ball fields, yard work and any other outdoor activities you have planned. Clocks go back 1hr on Sunday too!

Monday is cooler before temps bounce back up into the 60s Tuesday. However, Tuesday features a gusty breeze and scattered showers before the next drop in temps happens Wednesday and Thursday of next week.