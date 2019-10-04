Frosty Start to Saturday, Temps Rebound By the Afternoon

A Frost Advisory has been posted for most of the Bay State, but away from Downtown Boston, the South Shore and the Cape/Islands, due to temperatures starting off in the low to mid 30s Saturday morning.

Thankfully, temperatures do rebound into the afternoon, which is great news if you have outdoor plans into Saturday afternoon. It will be nice with highs around 60 under sun-filled skies- great for apple picking or for the Boston Food Truck Festival.

High pressure provides us with the clear start to the weekend, but moves out to sea by Sunday morning, allowing for a few more clouds to the west into Sunday afternoon. The clouds will continue to increase into Sunday evening, along with the breeze.

A cold front stalls as it approaches New England late Sunday evening. This front will bring rain showers Monday evening and into early Tuesday before departing out to sea.

After the cold front clears the region, we’re back to seasonable conditions midweek and into the end of the next work week under plentiful sunshine.