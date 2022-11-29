Feel the difference this morning? Yup, hard not to notice as temps run 20-25 degrees colder than yesterday morning. Good enough to give us a frosty start to the day as temps run in the 20s for many. Fortunately, the winds are light and will be through the day. High temps are fairly seasonable under a partly cloudy sky as temps top off in the mid to upper 40s.



Tonight will be dry and not quite as cold, with lows in the 30s. The south wind kicks in tomorrow, and that’ll allow for a much milder day as highs head for the mid to upper 50s. Clouds thicken up and showers start to move in by mid afternoon (2-3pm). From 3-9pm, it’ll be quite unsettled with strong gusty winds and rain. With south to southwesterly winds gusting 40-50mph, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. We’ll punch in some drier air overnight and stay dry Thursday.

Although we stay dry Thursday, it’ll be windy with gusts 30-40mph. Chillier air moves back in too as highs max out in the low 40s. That means some chilly breezes at Gillette for the Pats/Bills game. Expect kickoff temps in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Friday is cool, but with lighter winds, is a nice seasonable early December afternoon.



Few showers move through Saturday afternoon with highs in the 50s. Sunday is dry, with highs back in the 40s.