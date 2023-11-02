In what’s the coldest start of the season for many of us, we wake to subfreezing temps that are fairly widespread across the region. That help a heavy frost develop overnight on some of those car windshields, so allow for a few extra minutes to warm up the car/scrape the windshield before heading off to work or school this morning.

After the chilly start, the recovery this afternoon is modest, but nice, as highs head for the mid to upper 40s with sunny skies winning out. The breeze is fairly light too, 5-15mph.

We’ll catch another frosty start early tomorrow, although not quite as cold, with temps near freezing for many. Tomorrow, the bounce back in temps is more pronounced with highs in the mid to upper 50s. More clouds mix in and the breeze does get gusty, pushing to 20-30mph out of the southwest.

Temps nudge toward 60 over the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a mainly dry forecast. Clocks go back 1hr on Sunday too.