Got frost? Yup, another chilly start for many towns this morning as a few spots have dipped into the upper 20s. As cool as it is this morning, the warm-up will be nice this afternoon as highs head for the low to mid 60s with abundant sunshine and lighter winds than the last couple days. Wind gusts today run around 15mph vs. the 30mph gusts we had yesterday. All and all, it’ll be a fantastic Fall afternoon.





We’ll kick the weekend off with beautiful weather as highs run to 65-70 tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze that stays fairly light. Great for anything from raking up the yard to the ball fields to taking in the Head of The Charles.

The forecast for Sunday does go downhill with clouds increasing in the morning and showers arriving in the afternoon. First across the south coast and then, eventually in Boston, points north. It may take until mid to late afternoon to get into and north of Boston, so it doesn’t look like an all day washout. With that said, locally heavier rain is possible Sunday night and Monday morning at times. Monday afternoon/evening, scattered showers remain, and that includes at Gillette for Monday night football.

It’ll be mild and muggy with a few scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday.