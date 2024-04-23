Brrr… another chilly start kicks off this Tuesday morning with lows running in the upper 20s and lower 30s for many outside of Boston.

That frosty ground will thaw out nicely though as temps rise quickly under a mostly sunny sky. In fact, by this afternoon, most inland locations run in the low to mid 60s with highs holding in the 50s along the coast. A bit of a chilly breeze kicks in along the North Shore up to the Seacoast of NH as a southeasterly breeze gusts 20-25mph there.

Tonight won’t be as chilly, but clouds advance in, and we’ll track some scattered showers in here by tomorrow morning. The showers tomorrow won’t add up to a lot, generally a quarter inch or less. They tend to be a little more widespread in the morning and less numerous in the afternoon. In fact, we’ll catch some breaks of sun mid to late afternoon too with highs near 60. The breeze is gusty at times, 25-30mph.

As we dry out on a chilly breeze tomorrow evening, temps tumble quickly. By Thursday morning, many towns will once again be back in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs rebound only in the mid 50s Thursday, then back to 60 Friday.

Saturday starts the weekend dry, however, a few showers are possible by Sunday. It’ll likely be on the milder side this weekend as well with highs in the 60s.