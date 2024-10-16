The chill is in the air again today as highs max out in the low to mid 50s with a gusty northwesterly breeze, 20-30mph. Sunshine mixes with scattered clouds, but we’ll stay dry again. Skies go mainly clear tonight and as winds subside, it’s a good set-up for a cold overnight. In fact, for many towns, it’ll be the coldest start of the season tomorrow, and a frosty one at that. Overnight lows fall into the 29-32 ranges for many burbs and mid to upper 20s back in the CT River Valley.

The bounce back tomorrow is decent though, winds are lighter and highs head back into the mid to upper 50s.

60s return Friday with a lot of sunshine, although it’ll be rather windy across the Cape and Islands and breezy along the immediate coast.



Mild air continues to build in over the sunshine as sunny skies hold. We’ll near 70 Saturday, run up into the lower 70s Sunday and push into the mid 70s Monday – Wednesday of next week. How’s that for an upcoming pattern?!