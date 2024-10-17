Feeling the chill? For many of us, it’s the coolest start to the morning that we’ve seen so far this season with a lot of upper 20s and lower 30s showing up for early morning lows. That’s good enough to get some of the first frosts/freezes in across a good swath of Southern New England.



Overall, the bounce back is nice today with highs topping off in the mid to upper 50s. As an ocean storm strengthens to our southeast, some clouds make their way into Southeast Mass, with a breeze increasing for the Cape and Islands.

Tomorrow, we’ll start cool with some patchy frost, but it won’t be as widespread as this morning’s cold temps. The turnaround tomorrow is nice too as highs head for the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. It’ll be coolest at the coast with a busy breeze, which will be strongest across the Cape and Islands.

The weekend looks great, near 70 with sunshine in the afternoon. Even warmer temps early next week!