Frosty to Near 90

The heat kick on in the house or did you turn it on in the car this morning? It sure was a chilly start in many towns away from the coast as numerous locations reported some frost this morning. Temperatures bottomed out in the low to mid 30s in many communities.

Despite the chilly start, the recovery is quite nice this afternoon with temperatures rebounding into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunshine prevails and clear skies remain in place overnight tonight.

While temperatures tumble this evening, it won’t be as chilly as last night with lows in the 40s to near 50. Sure, it’ll be chilly, but that chill will be a distant memory by the afternoon with Friday afternoon highs nearing 80!

We’ll continue to build on that warmth into the weekend with highs 85-90 on Sunday! Humidity won’t be all that high, so it’s a nice warmth with a bit of a southwest breeze too. The next chance of showers won’t arrive until Monday night/Tuesday am with a cool front.