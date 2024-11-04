Got frost? With clear skies and light winds, temps tumbled overnight and we start off this morning on the cold side with a heavy frost on the ground for many. In fact, for a lot of locations, lower 20s is the chilliest air so far this season.

The bounce back today is moderate with highs in the low to mid 50s as some mid to high level clouds filter the sun at times. Pretty seasonable overall.

While we’ll cool off to near 40 this evening, temps bounce back up to near 50 by daybreak tomorrow as a warm front lifts through. The only chance for some drops will be early tomorrow morning, near sunrise, with just a few spotty sprinkles or a light shower. Morning clouds yield to afternoon sun as highs surge to near 70. The breeze gets gusty too, pushing 20-30mph out of the southwest. That’ll elevate the brush fire risk to high again.

Gusty winds and low humidity will allow for a high brush fire risk again Wednesday as highs surge into the middle 70s. The record to beat in Boston is 76, so about as warm as it gets this time of year. Late in the day, a cold front crosses, and yet again, will be starved of moisture, so don’t expect much precip from it.

The trend back toward seasonable levels settles toward the weekend, but rain does not look like it’ll come anytime soon.