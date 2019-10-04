Frosty Weekend Start

After another tenth to a quarter inch of rain, we dry out this morning as breaks of sun appear. Temps this afternoon will be close to 60, however, with a busy breeze, gusty 25-30mph, it will feel a bit chilly outside.

Gusty winds continue this evening, then slacken overnight tonight. How fast the wind diminishes is important to the overnight lows. If we do get calm/very light winds in the burbs for a few hours in the predawn period, temps will near the freezing mark and frost will be widespread. If winds stay up a bit, so will temps, and frost won’t be as widespread. Anyhow, there is a good chance for at least low to mid 30s for many, thus the frost advisory in place for a good chunk of Southern New England away from the immediate coast/Cape and Islands. Protect any sensitive vegetation or flowers that you want to last.

A fantastic afternoon sets up tomorrow. Light winds, near 60 and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday is a bit warmer, mid 60s, but we’ll also have more clouds.