Another fantastic summer day in store for Thursday thanks to a slow moving area of High Pressure. Last summer (our 3rd wettest), slow moving High Pressure cells were few and far between so it’s been great so far in this young summer to be treated with all this sunshine. Granted, lawns and gardens could use a drink of water every so often but no rain for the next two days.

That map shows forecast high temps across the region….70s at the coast/beaches and low to mid 80s farther inland. Delightful. Friday we’ll see more sunshine but it will be hot (even for the metro Boston beaches) as most towns reach the low to mid 90s! Yowza. At least it will be a dry heat as dew points stay well below the 65 degree threshold. If Friday kicks off your long Holiday Weekend, it looks hot but good for pools, lakes and of course the beaches.

You notice the chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. That’s a cold front ramming into warm and very humid air, as seen here on the Saturday surface map…

Something else I’ve noticed since mid May….any time heat tries to lock into New England a cool/cold front drops out of Canada and knocks the heat out of the area…curious to see if this will be a recurring theme moving deeper into summer (limited heat). Thankfully, this front won’t get stuck in New England for the remainder of the Holiday Weekend…

Sunday looks outstanding across the region and Monday looks good for the most part. I do think there could be an isolated shower/t-storm Monday afternoon but only a 10-20%. Normally, I wouldn’t mention a chance that low but being the penultimate Holiday Weekend just wanted to get that out there that a very small chance of a storm exists (as of today…..by Friday the storm chance could be completely removed from the forecast). Headed to the Cape/Lakes region? Here is an early look…

Ciao for now!

~JR