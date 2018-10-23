Game One Forecast!

Game One of the World Series kicks off tonight at Fenway with first pitch at 8:09 and despite showers through the day today, it will be timed out just perfect where most of game time will by dry. Scattered showers will kick off around midday and continue into the early evening. But by 8PM, we’re looking mainly dry. Maybe an isolated shower lingers but nothing that should have any impacts on getting the game in or delays.

Game time temperatures will be on the cool side, in the upper 40s but given this is late October, certainly could be a lot worse. In fact, Game Two tomorrow will be quite a bit colder. Air temperatures themselves for Wednesday will be in the mid 40s by game time but you’ll notice the wind a lot more Wednesday than today. Game time will feel more like the 30s than the 40s.