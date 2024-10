After a mild Saturday, even warmer weather is on the way as high pressure builds in from the Midwest.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be a few degrees warmer, mainly in the 70s across the area.

The only takeaway from Sunday’s forecast will be a slight breeze from the west.

Monday looks even warmer than Sunday, with highs nearing 80 degrees in spots!

Enjoy the warm stretch, because a cooldown is on the way later in the week…