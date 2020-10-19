Gloomy Next Couple of Days

7Weather- The next couple of days are gloomy, and then bright skies return to end the week.

Tuesday is mainly cloudy, a bit muggy, and there could be spotty showers. Temperatures start in the upper 40s, and then we get into the upper 60s in the afternoon. The chance of rain for tomorrow is only at 30%, and any rain drops that fall won’t amount too much.

The gloomy conditions continue into most of Wednesday. The day starts with sprinkles, and then it slowly clears into the later part of the afternoon. It is mild in the morning in the mid 50s, and also a bit muggy. Highs reach into the upper 60s to low 70s in the early afternoon.

It clears up to end the week. Thursday is a beautiful day with sunshine and highs near 70. Friday is also mainly sunny, but a few degrees cooler in the mid 60s. Both days will have an onshore breeze, keeping the coast a bit cooler.

The weekend is looking good! Saturday and Sunday now both look dry. Saturday is warmer in the upper 60s, and then a cold front drops temperatures into the mid and upper 50s for Sunday.

We don’t like it, but it’s happening. After today, we have 13 days with a 5PM sunset! Daylight Saving Time ends November 1st, giving us a sunset at 4:37 PM. By the end of November, out sunset will be at 4:13 PM.