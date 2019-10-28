Gloomy Skies Now… More Rain Ahead

Well, there was no lack of water with the rain storm that moved through yesterday as soaking rains drenched the area through the afternoon. Localized torrential rains near the south coast added up to the tune of 2-4″, resulting in localized street flooding issues for parts of Southeast Mass. In the Boston metro area and many surrounding burbs, most locations picked up about 1-1.5″.

In the wake of yesterday’s storm, high pressure tries to build in today and dry us out, but it’s a bit of a battle. Some low level moisture remains in place, producing a few patches of drizzle from time to time, and a mostly cloudy sky through the day. The clouds hold temps in the mid 50s on average.

Tomorrow, we’ll warm a few degrees higher with highs in the mid 50s to near 60. Clouds hang tough, with a few patches of drizzle possible in the morning, but we do catch a better chance for some afternoon breaks in the overcast across Eastern Mass as some drier air tries to nudge in from our east.

Wednesday and Thursday turn milder with scattered showers around, including for the Trick of Treaters. It becomes windy on Halloween too with gusts over 30mph during the day/evening. Despite the breeze and scattered showers, at least it won’t be cold on Halloween evening with temperatures holding in the 60s. The wind increases even more overnight Thursday in predawn Friday as a band of strong winds and localized downpours moves through. Temps Friday morning start off in the mid to upper 60s, then fade into the upper 50s by late afternoon. We’ll dry out Friday afternoon too.

Right now, the weekend looks cool and dry with highs in the 50s. Clocks also Fall Back 1 hour Sunday.