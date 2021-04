7Weather-We keep the clouds around to kick off the week, and temperatures gradually go back to normal, April highs.

Temperatures drop between 39-44º tonight, and then we start the day tomorrow with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. With a breezy onshore wind all day, we don’t go up much from there. Highs will be between 45-50º. There could also be spotty showers throughout the day. A hoodie with a light rain jacket on top will do for Monday.