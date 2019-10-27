Gloomy Start to the Week

7Weather- We start the week gloomy after a 50/50 weekend. Monday will be cloudy with the chance for patchy drizzle. Temperatures range from the low 40s to the low 50s in the morning. Expect patchy fog along the coast.

It’s breezy early in the day, especially in SE Mass and the Cape & the Islands. Winds die down by the early afternoon.

Temperatures don’t move up much throughout the afternoon. Highs will be between 53-59º.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 10 AM – 3 PM Monday. Waves may splash over onto roads along the coast, causing pockets of minor coastal flooding.

The advisory in is effect for all coastal areas. High tide is around 12 PM.

A spotty shower is possible Tuesday, but towns stay dry and mostly cloudy. Highs are in the low 60s.

Wednesday will have some peeks of sun with temps in the mid and upper 60s. There is a chance for a few showers mid-day.

It looks like the best chance for rain will be on Halloween. Models are not doing a great job with this system. As of now, it looks like there will be on and off showers throughout the day.