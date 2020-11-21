Gloomy Sunday, Rain to Start the Week

7Weather- Bye bye 60s, hello 40s. Sunday will be cloudy and cooler, and then showers move in early Monday morning.

Temperatures start in the 20s and 30s Sunday morning, and then we make it into the mid 40s in the afternoon. If you’re out and about early in the morning, you might see some sunshine, but most of the day will be overcast. A coastal breeze develops in the afternoon and continues through the evening.

Showers begin to move in after 2 AM Monday ahead of a warm front that lifts through the region. The steadier rain starts just in time for the Monday morning commute. Expect downpours here and there for your morning drive. Temperatures will be mild in the mid 50s.

Rain ends mid-day Monday. There will be a few lingering, light showers around through 2-3 PM, but the heavy stuff moves out around lunch time. We will get 0.5-1.0″ of rain from this system.

Chilly air move in Tuesday. Highs reach into the low 40s, but with a gusty wind, it will feel like the low to mid 30.

Wednesday is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. Thanksgiving is mild with highs in the mid 50s. As of now, it looks like we will have scattered showers around most of the day.