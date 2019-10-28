Gloomy Week With Rain Chances

7Weather- The rest of the week is gloomy with a few chances for rain. There is a slight chance for showers on Wednesday, and then the better chance for showers is Halloween into Friday.

TUESDAY:

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight through 2 AM Tuesday. There will be pockets of minor flooding due to astronomical high tides accompanied by a steady onshore wind.

Tuesday starts with temps near 50º, and then we don’t move up much from there. Highs are in the mid and upper 50s.

The day is gloomy with patchy drizzle in the in morning. There could be a few peeks of sun in SE Mass.

Wednesday is mild with highs in the mid 60s. There will be a few showers throughout the day, but we’re not expecting a washout.

Halloween is cloudy with a chance for on and off light rain. Temperatures will be climbing throughout the evening, hitting highs late into the upper 60s.

Expect on and off rain for trick-or-treating. It will be mild in the 60s, and also breezy. Take the rain gear with you.