Gloomy With Rain Arriving Late Tuesday

7Weather- The gloomy conditions continue into Tuesday with a chance for showers late in the day. Wednesday is mostly cloudy, and then we finally see a full day of sun on Thursday.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday starts off with temperatures in the the mid and upper 30s.

It will chilly in the low 40s , and overcast for the first pitch of the Red Sox Home Opener on Tuesday.

We likely see patchy fog/mist throughout the afternoon. Light drizzle is possible at the end of the game.

A round of rain moves through after 6 PM on Tuesday. We could see periods of moderate or heavy rain.

The showers are steady through midnight, and then scattered showers remain overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday starts with fog/mist, and temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

The afternoon is mostly cloudy with cool highs between 45-49º.

The best chance to see some clearing will be throughout the second part of the day.

THURSDAY:

The sunshine returns on Thursday! The weather is looking good, especially after the unsettled pattern Monday and Tuesday.

It will be mostly sunny with mild temperatures, between 52-56º. It will be a bit cooler along the coast with the chance for a sea breeze to kick in.

7-DAY:

Friday is also looking mild with highs between 54-61º. Clouds increase throughout the day and there is a chance for rain after 7PM — around Friday night dinner.

The rain is out of here ealry on Saturday morning, and we gradually clear in the morning. The afternoon looks mostly sunny and warm in the upper 60s!

Sunday start with some sun and then clouds move in. A few showers are possible south late in the afternoon.

A system moves in from the south for Marathon Monday, making it a rainy and windy day.