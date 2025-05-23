Well that was quiet the nasty late May day. As a nor’easter pushed on through, winds and rain certainly ramped up late yesterday and last evening. A fire hose of moisture, pointed right at our coastline, especially Southeast Mass, dropped a band of 3-6″. The highest totals ran along Plymouth County and the western part of the Cape. Even Boston picked up close to 3.5″ of rain. Inland, the totals were in the 1-3″ range. The strongest winds pushed past 60mph too for some along the coast of far Southeast Mass.

This morning, the area of low pressure that brought us all the wind and rain, is spinning just to our east. As it continues to drift eastward, we’ll see our weather gradually improve. Gusty coastal winds this morning with scattered showers around, will transition into just a cool breeze with mostly cloudy skies and some dry hours by late morning/early afternoon. Highs slowly warm back up into the mid 50s to near 60, warmest south.

Late afternoon and this evening, we’ll likely track a few more showers.

The holiday weekend forecast will continue to see gradual improvements as scattered showers Saturday are mixed in with a lot of dry hours too. Highs still struggle in the mid 50s to near 60, but we’ll improve on that Sunday. Temps Sunday run into the low 60s with breaks of sunshine and then in the upper 60s to near 70 inland Monday, near 60 at the immediate coast. Yeh, not exactly beach weather for the unofficial start of summer, but we’ll catch some solid weather Memorial Day for those services and cookouts that are planned.

Much of next week looks milder, 70s with some dry weather returning too Tuesday – Thursday.