Ready to hit the roads? With a busy travel week ahead, the last thing you want to see is significant snow and ice impacted the weather around New England. Fortunately, that’s not showing up on the 7 day forecast, and even rain chances are limited through Saturday. Overall, we’re good to go the next several days.

Feel the difference outside this morning? Yup, temps are running about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning and that’ll translate into a milder afternoon with highs running in the mid to upper 40s. With much lighter winds this afternoon, it’s an overall good afternoon for the kids to hit the playground or to hang up those holiday lights. Sure, still a bit cool, but not that far off the averages for the time of year.

Tomorrow looks good too, near 50 with a bit of a breeze, gusting to 20mph out of the northwest. Huge travel day, so we’ll take it! Roads stay dry as the pattern is quiet across New England. Thanksgiving is dry too with temps a bit cooler, in the low 40s.



Friday starts dry, and while we track a few afternoon/evening showers, it won’t be a washout. So if you’re heading out to shop or pick out a Christmas tree, while the weather’s not perfect all day long, it’s still manageable. Saturday looks good for all that too with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday’s rain chances go up, especially by the afternoon/evening. Yes, it could be a soaking/steady rain too, so we’ll keep a close eye on that pattern.





