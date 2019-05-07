Good Weather Next Two Days, Showers Friday

7Weather- The next two days are dry, and then showers are in the forecast on Friday.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will be another beautiful, spring day!

We start in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies are mostly sunny and highs will range from the upper 50s along the coast to the mid 60s inland.

It remains clear right before sunset and temps are in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

The system that brings in rain will hold off until Friday!

Thursday is looking dry with partly cloudy skies. The day starts with sunny skies but then clouds move in.

Temps are in the low and mid 40s in the morning, and between 55-62º in the afternoon.

RAIN SO FAR:

Since January 1st, we have recorded 16.86″ of precipitation. That puts us 1.54″ above average.

So far, Boston has seen 9.79″ of precipitation since March first, putting our spring total about 1″ above average.

It has been a dry start to the month of May. Although it has been gloomy and cool, we haven’t seen much rain.

Logan has recorded 0.32″ of rain, putting us 0.33″ below average for the month.

7-DAY:

Friday is gloomy with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. There will steady, light rain in the morning, and then a few showers in the afternoon.

Saturday starts with clouds and then it gradually clears up. It will be a nice day with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Mother’s Day is cool in the low 50s and there is a chance for rain. A system south of us will wobble up and down, bringing in showers throughout the evening.

That same system lingers into Monday morning and highs are in the mid 50s.

Things clear up on Tuesday and it is mild in the mid 60s.