Time to say goodbye to these gray days! This weekend we’ll peel back the cloud cover with brighter skies by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

We’ve had a wind shift out of the north and this will usher in come cooler and drier air. Tomorrow morning will start off cold. We’ll only climb into the mid/upper 30s. The cool northerly wind over the relatively mild ocean waters could create enough instability to promote some light ocean-effect flurries across Cape Cod in the morning. There will be a cool breeze through the day. It’ll be gusty at times especially for the South Shore and Cape Cod.

Sunday will be brighter from start to finish! High temperatures will be a couple degrees higher and average in the upper 30s. Except a lingering cool breeze.

Not only will this weekend bring the return of sun, but also the return of 5:00 pm sunsets!

Looking ahead, it’s a quiet and drier pattern. Toward the end of the week, temperatures will rebound into the 40s. A storm with an inland track could bring us some rain Friday night into next Saturday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black