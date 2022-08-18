We were still slightly under the grips of that coastal storm today with a lot of clouds and a few spotty showers. It was also a bit breezy today but those winds were on the backside of the storm and pulled in drier air. There was not a hint of humidity today and that will be the case again tomorrow. Friday is a beautiful summer day with sunshine, warm temperatures, and low humidity.

Saturday and Sunday will be great as well! The only difference is we’ll slightly add more humidity each day. It will never get to tropical levels but will get a little muggy by Sunday.

The only downfall to the nice weekend is how dry we are and how desperate we are for rain. The newest drought monitor came out this morning and nearly all of Massachusetts is now under a severe drought with about 40% under an extreme drought.

As of today, we are 4th driest for year to date since January 1st. We were tied for 3rd yesterday but that .01″ of rain knocked us down to 4th. Either way, it’s very dry and we really could use some rain.