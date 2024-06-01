Buckle up for a long stretch of nice, warm and yet comfortable weather well into late next week.

For the rest of your Saturday, while afternoon temperatures are nice and warm, due to clear skies this evening, we will cool pretty rapidly. From the 70s, down to the 60s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s, that temperature will drop like a rock. At least it’ll be a nice night to leave your windows open.

While humidity will increase in the coming days, technically dew points are still at comfortable levels in the 50s. That’s higher than the 30s and 40s we’ve been enjoying recently, but it’s still not bad.

For tomorrow, while it’ll be cooler at the coast with highs in the low to mid 70s there, elsewhere we’ll comfortably reach the low to mid 80s. Skies will be bright in the morning, with just a few clouds in the afternoon.

It’ll be a lovely day for a ball game.

Monday will be a similar day. By the coast, highs in the low to mid 70s but we’ll see the low to mid 80s inland. Skies will be partly sunny, and most importantly dry. Tuesday will be cooler but still pleasant, but pollen levels will still be high.

In fact, we don’t see our next chance for rain until Thursday. However, that chance continues Friday, Saturday and also beyond.