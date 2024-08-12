There’s not much to say about the weather this week other than to talk about how nice it’ll be. Temperatures will bounce around within a few degrees of 80° each day this week. Not only will temperatures be comfortable, but so will the humidity and we’ll have plenty of sunshine!

There is the chance of a little passing shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Many of us will stay dry, and even if you do see a shower or storm it’ll be quick to pass so a majority of your day will remain dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday are almost repeat days, temperatures will be a tiny bit warmer, humidity is still comfortable, but we’ll pull out the rain chance those days.

As temperatures inch up, so will the humidity, but just barely. If I didn’t tell you, you probably wouldn’t even notice. Overall it stays incredibly comfortable all week long.

Our next rain chance will arrive on Thursday and it’s much like today with just an isolated shower or thunderstorm with much of the day being dry.