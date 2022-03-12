7Weather- Light snow ends and skies gradually clear. It remains windy overnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for everyone until 8AM Sunday morning. gusts could be as high as 50mph which is enough for isolated tree damage

The wet ground will freeze over with cold air moving in. Expect slick spots tonight with temperatures taking a dive into the teens and 20s.

We lose an hour of sleep tonight, but now our sunset moves closer to 7PM! Daylight Saving Time begins tonight at 2AM. Our phones will automatically spring forward on hour. Sunrise moves to 6:59 AM and sunset to 6:48 PM tomorrow.

It’s cold Sunday. The day starts in the teens and highs hit late in the afternoon into the low and mid 30s. A cold wind will make it feel about 5-10º colder, but at least we’ll have sunshine most of the day. Clouds move in mid-afternoon but it will still be bright.

Monday morning has sunshine and chilly temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Milder air moves in throughout the day allowing our highs to hit near 50º. There will be a light breeze out of the southwest at 5-15mph.

Tuesday starts sunny, and then clouds gradually move in. The day start in the mid and upper 30s and then we get into the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon. A weak low pressure passes by at night bringing in a few showers.

Wednesday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s inland. A light onshore wind keeps the coast cooler in the 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day is looking good! Skies are partly sunny and temperatures are near 60º. It will also be breezy at times.