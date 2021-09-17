That system that has kept the clouds around will move out this weekend and skies gradually clear up. Saturday morning will be mainly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Temperatures are cool in the mid 60s. Skies gradually clear as we approach lunch time and we’ll have some sunshine in the afternoon. It will feel a bit muggy with highs in the mid and upper 70s. There could be a passing shower late in the day (closer to sunset) as a cold front approaches the region.

Sunday has plenty of sunshine and dry, crisp air. A great day to go apple picking! The morning starts with temperatures in the low and mid 60s and then we get into the low and mid 70s in the afternoon. It’s overall, a fantastic day!

Tropical Storm Odette has formed well offshore, and it will stay out there. There will be dangerous rip currents on the Cape & the Islands tomorrow as the system moves by.

This evening’s game at Fenway will be mainly cloudy and cool. It would be a good idea to take the light rain jacket just in case patchy drizzle develops throughout the game. Skies will be clearing for Saturday’s game, so there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are in the mid 70s. We’re looking at great weather for Sunday’s game with plenty of sunshine and temperatures near 70º.

There will be fog and perhaps drizzle tomorrow morning. If you’re looking for drier weather, the best time to golf is mid-day. Sunday is looking great for golfing with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. It could be breezy at times along the coast. Monday also looks nice with dry weather and mild highs.

There’s a stretch of good weather up until Thursday. A cold front approaches the area, giving us the chance of showers and storms.