7Weather- There could be isolated slick spots this morning with patchy drizzle around and temperatures near freezing. This mist ends as we approach sunrise this morning, and then skies start to clear closer to lunch time. It turns out to be a nice day with highs in the low and mid 40s.

The evening commute is dry but clouds are back in the area. Light snow showers develop between 8-10 PM, and light, patchy snow is around until 12AM-1AM tonight. We’ll see less than 1″ of snow from this system. There could be a couple of overachieving locations that get about 1″ of snow.

There could be flurries/sprinkles Wednesday morning, and then the rest of the day is dry. The days starts with temperatures in the low and mid 30s and then we get into the upper 30s and low 40s in the afternoon.

There could be a few showers around on Thursday but it is not a washout. At this point it’s looking more like spotty showers throughout the daylight hours and scattered rain in the evening.

Friday has partly sunny skies and above average highs in the mid 40s. New Year’s Eve night will be nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s.

New Year’s Day has showers moving in with mild highs in the upper 40s.