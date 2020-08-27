Gradual Clearing Tonight, Seasonable and Nice End to the Week

Thursday featured overcast skies, unseasonably cool temperatures and beneficial rain that we needed. Earlier today the drought monitor was released and revealed that now over 26% of Massachusetts is under a severe drought, so the rainfall we saw today was certainly needed.

This evening, a few showers will still linger the farther south you go, but overall, a gradual clearing of the skies from northwest to southeast is expected through the overnight hours. Lows will dip into the 50s to low 60s, giving it that fall feel into early Friday morning.

Mostly sunny skies will give way to more seasonable temperatures tomorrow afternoon. Highs stretch into the upper 70s to low 80s with comfortable dewpoints.

The dewpoints will continue to rise through the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, we’ll see increasing cloud cover Friday night ahead of the rain associated with the remnants of Laura is expected to slide in Saturday. Tropical downpours are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but should clear out for a dry end to the last weekend of August.

For the first week of September, we’re looking a nice start with temperatures in the 70s through midweek.