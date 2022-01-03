7Weather- We knew it would be a sharp cut off with the system around today. Dry air has kept snow showers confined to part of the Cape & the Islands. Even in these areas we’re not expecting much accumulation with this system moving out late this evening.

Sunshine finally returns tomorrow! It will be a cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens in the morning. We get into the low and mid 30s in the afternoon with a light breeze around.

The clouds are back on Wednesday. It is possible that we have patchy drizzle in the morning that could make for isolated slick spots. It warms up throughout the day and we’ll have on and off rain around. There will be a big difference in highs with northern Worcester County in the upper 30s and low 40s, and southeast Mass in the low 50s.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on a system moving in Friday. The location on the low pressure will determine what we’ll get. Right now it looks like a mix of rain and snow with windy conditions.

Saturday is mainly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. A wintry mix is in the forecast on Sunday with highs anywhere from the low to upper 30s.