While Mother Nature made our Wednesday beautiful to look at, she also doled out a dose of winter’s chill when it came to the feel! Temperatures were a good 10 degrees below average this afternoon.

The good news if you don’t like the chill is that those bitter-cold temps are one-and-done. We’ll stay about 10 degrees below average overnight (lows between roughly 19 and 25 degrees). However, temperatures climb a few degrees on Thursday. We’ll be in the low to mid 40s inland, and the upper 30s for the coast. We’ll be mostly cloudy as well, and not as breezy.

We’ll continue to change things up on Friday in more ways than one! With the vernal equinox at 10:46 AM, Friday will mark the start of spring! It’ll feel springier as well, with a mix of sun & clouds, and high temperatures in upper 40s and low 50s– a touch mild for this time of year!

Friday night brings our next chance of precipitation to the forecast as a clipper system scoots across New England. This will bring a few showers to the area Friday after sunset, and a few more lingering showers on Saturday morning. This will be the start of a milder but somewhat unsettled weekend.

We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of the day Saturday and breezy as well with wind gusts in the 20s. However, with highs in the low 50s, it’ll be a decent enough day to get outside! Certainly not a washout by any stretch. Just March doing what March does.

On that note, Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mild as our next storm approaches. Highs will be in the mid 50s, and gusts will once again be in the 20s. Most of the day stays dry, so once again you can get outside without issue! That said, showers are back in the picture Sunday evening. Showers will become a rain/snow mix overnight and linger into Monday morning, tapering off before noon. Monday will have a much cooler, more wintry feel. Highs will only be in the upper 30s!

Tuesday we’re back to bright, brisk weather. Highs will be below average by a degree or three, but it’ll be mostly sunny!