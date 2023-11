After a chilly but dry weekend, a warming trend is in the forecast which will include some 60 degree weather by the end of the week.

Monday starts cold with temps in the 20s for most, only warming up into the mid to upper 40s by afternoon.

Temperatures climb close to 50 on Tuesday, 50 on Wednesday, then near 60 by Thursday.

Although most of the week is also dry, there is a chance for a few showers Monday night and early Tuesday. A better chance for rain arrives with a front Friday night.