We start the week in the 70s on Monday, and then jump into the 90s by Wednesday.

Monday morning will have patchy fog and spotty showers, especially in southeast Massachusetts. Temperatures start in the mid 60s, and we get into the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon. It’s “cooler”, but with dew points in the upper 60s, it will feel warm and sticky. Spotty showers are possible throughout the entire day. Take the umbrella with you!

The system that is around today and tomorrow finally moves out on Tuesday afternoon. The day starts cloudy with sprinkles, and then skies gradually clear throughout the afternoon. As it clears up temperatures will jump into the low and mid 80s.

The Red Sox are back on Tuesday! It will be humid on Tuesday, but not too hot with temperatures in the mid 70s at first pitch. Wednesday’s game will be hot and humid. Thursday’s game will require sunscreen and lots of water. It will be in the low 90s at first pitch and skies are partly sunny. There is a slight chance of a passing storm.

It looks like Wednesday is the start of our next heat wave. With humid conditions it will feel more like the upper 90s, and maybe even the triple digits. We’ll likely see the National Weather Service put out Heat Advisories Wednesday – Friday.