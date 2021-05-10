Gradually Warming Up This Week, Calm Weather Ahead

7Weather- Sunshine returns for the next several days, and temperatures gradually warm up as we approach Friday.

We wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s Tuesday morning. Expect a cool breeze in the morning with high clouds around in southeast Massachusetts.

Lunch time has sunshine for everyone. Temperatures will be in the low 60s, and there will be a gusty breeze around. It is not the best day to have lunch outside. If you do, you’ll want to hold on to your napkin. The rest of the day will be mainly sunny and mild with highs between 60-66º.

The Red Sox are back tomorrow! Skies are mainly clear at first pitch, and there will be a cool breeze around. It will be in the mid 50s throughout the game. Wednesday’s game will also have a cool breeze and a temperatures near 58º at first pitch. Expect great weather for the Thursday game. There will be less wind and it will be near 60º.

Wednesday will be breezy with highs in the low 60s. Skies are partly cloudy and there could be sprinkles in the afternoon. Thursday is sunny and warmer in the upper 60s. It looks like the coast, including Boston, will hit close to 65º around lunch time, and then an afternoon sea breeze drops the coast to about 60º.

The rain helped with pollen today, but our allergy forecast is back up to “severe” for the rest of the week. The current top allergens are birch, maple and oak (tree pollen).

The week ends with clouds and sun and Friday. Highs reach into the upper 60s and low 70s. Both weekend days will be partly cloudy with the chance of afternoon spotty showers. Temperatures reach into the mid and upper 60s.