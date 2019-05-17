Graduating From Our Rainy and Cool Pattern

Congratulations, 2019 grads! We’re tracking a weekend warm-up along with mostly dry conditions…it’s our “GIF” to you!

For your Friday evening plans, after a soggy day, we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies. Showers should exit just after dinner time, with a stray shower possible around Fenway around first pitch…by the end of the game, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will drop to near 60. Overnight lows slip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday and Sunday feature high temperatures into the 70s, with increasing cloud cover Sunday. Be sure to wear the sunscreen and do not forget the sunglasses Saturday, as we’ll see a high UV-index on Saturday, with under 30 minutes to sunburn.

On Sunday, it’s slightly warmer and a tad muggy, as a warm front lifts into southern New England. In doing so, we cannot rule out a quick-moving shower at times. Not a washout, but just a few sprinkles in the forecast for Sunday.

Monday brings more summer-like heat, with our first possible 80° high of the year (the last time we reached 80° or higher in the city was 219 days ago…October 10th, 2018). Scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, so a quick reminder, “When thunder roars, go indoors”.

Drier Tuesday and Wednesday, with another round of showers likely Thursday afternoon/evening and continuing into next Friday. High temperatures remain in the 60s for most of the next work week (after an unseasonably warm start).