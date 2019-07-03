Great 4th of July Weather Ahead

Well, it’s pretty much how we’d draw it up in the winter time, thinking about the summer months and a nice stretch of warm beach weather. Now that it’s here, the timing of it couldn’t be any better for the 4th as sunshine prevails, the storm threat is very low through Friday and the beach will be the place to be to beat the heat. Fireworks temps run near 80 for tomorrow night’s show in Boston. Sunscreen it up and stay hydrated if you plan on spending all day outside… enjoy!

The next chance for storms rolls in Saturday with scattered thunderstorms producing locally heavy rain as steambath type humidity moves in. It’ll move out by Sunday as nicer weather settles back in.