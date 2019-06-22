Great Beach Day Sunday

Sunday is looking like a good beach day! Areas along the coast will be in the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the afternoon.

The UV Index will be very high on Sunday, so make sure to re-apply sunscreen.

A high pressure system keeps us sunny, and most areas will reach into the 80s!

Monday is also looking nice. The first part of the day will have sunny skies, and then we’ll see a few clouds in the afternoon.

Inland towns are warm in the low 80s. Areas along the coast get stuck in the 70s, thanks to an onshore breeze.

Tuesday will feel sticky, and there is a chance for showers. We might see a few showers move in late morning, but the bulk of the showers likely move in throughout the afternoon. Highs are in the low and mid 70s.