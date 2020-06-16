Great Beach Weather Next Few Days

7Weather- The great weather continues! The week started in the 70s, and now we end it in the 80s and 90s.

You can sleep with the windows open tonight. It will be another refreshing night with temperatures between 48-54º.

Wednesday starts cool, but it quickly warms up. There could be extra clouds in southeast Massachusetts, and the Cape & the Islands in the morning, but they thin out by lunch time. The rest of the area is sunny throughout the entire day. Highs reach into the low and mid 80s inland, and close to 75º at the coast.

We keep going up from there. Thursday is warm with low humidity. Highs are near 90º inland, and in the low and mid 80s at the coast. It’s possible a sea breeze kicks in, but even if it does, it will still be warm at the beach.

The UV index is very high the next few days. Make sure to reapply sunscreen if you’re outside.

Friday is hot with temperatures in the low 90s. It doesn’t look like a sea breeze kicks in, so Boston likely hits 90º.

It’s still comfy on Wednesday, and the humidity really not too bad on Thursday. You’ll feel a bit muggy Friday and Saturday with dew points in the mid 60s.