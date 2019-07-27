Great Beach Weather This Weekend

7Wetaher-We are in store for another nice day today, and then it warms up Sunday.

FORECAST:

Temperatures will be in the low 80s around lunch time on Saturday and there will be a mix of sun and clouds. By 3 PM, a sea breeze kicks in, and areas along the coast will be in the low 80. Inland towns are warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Heading to Fenway to watch the Rex Sox vs the Yankees? The weather will be great! Temps are in the low 80s for first pitch, and in the upper 70s by the end of the game. Make sure you take the cap, sunglasses and keep re-applying sunscreen.

If you haven’t had a chance to go to The Lakes this summer, this weekend’s weather is perfect for it. Saturday has temps in the low and mid 80s, and it is a bit warmer on Sunday. Both days have a chance for an afternoon pop-up storm.

It is warm on Saturday along the coast, with temperatures in the low 80s for most beaches (a bit cooler on the Cape). Sunday has some extra cloud cover in afternoon, and it is slightly warmer, in the mid 80s.